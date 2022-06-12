One Piece Day Sets Summer Date to Share Several Major Announcements

✖

One Piece is getting ready to share some major announcements by setting a new date this Summer for a special day to help celebrate the franchise's 25th Anniversary! Series creator Eiichiro Oda recently announced that he was going to be taking a lengthy break before coming back for the final saga of the long running manga series, but that's not all. The creator also noted just how busy of a Summer there was for the franchise with not only the currently running manga and anime releasing new entries, but new video games, a trading card game, a new movie hitting Japan and more.

One Piece is gearing up for a huge Summer this year, and while there has been a bunch of stuff shown off to be in the works for the franchise already, it seems there are still even more in the works. The official Twitter account for the franchise announced that a special new "One Piece Day" coming on the July 22-23 weekend with promises of an "ultimate festival" where they will be showing off much more of the projects they have going. Check out the official announcement for One Piece Day below:

／

Calling all One Piece fans!

The ultimate festival is set to start!

＼



Manga, anime, movies, games...

Everything One Piece is here!



The "ONE PIECE DAY" worldwide streaming event is coming 7/22 & 7/23（JST）!



Get the scoop! See you soon!#ONEPIECE#ONEPIECEDAY pic.twitter.com/uAavZuP093 — ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) June 9, 2022

"Calling all One Piece fans! The ultimate festival is set to start! Manga, anime, movies, games...Everything One Piece is here! The 'ONE PIECE DAY' worldwide streaming event is coming 7/22 & 7/23（JST)! Get the scoop! See you soon!" the official announcement teases. More details about the date itself will be held until a later date, but with One Piece: Red hitting theaters just the week or so after there are lots of things that could be shown off about what to expect from the future of the franchise next.

There's also the final saga of the manga series to consider as it will be returning from its lengthy hiatus right around the same time as well. There are still many secrets about what the grand finale will hold (nevertheless how long it will actually be sticking around for), but it's clear that fans will definitely want to keep an eye out for how this event develops going forward.

What do you think? How do you feel about One Piece getting ready for such a big event? What do you hope to see announcements? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!