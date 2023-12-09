One Piece Actors Meet For Hilarious "Mihawk-Verse" Video

Mihawk might be the greatest swordsman in One Piece history, but there can be more than one.

Monkey D. Luffy might want to become the king of the pirates in One Piece, but Roronoa Zoro has a very different dream in mind. Hoping to become the greatest swordsman in the Grand Line, and the world, the green-haired Straw Hat Pirate has one major roadblock in achieving his dream. Dracule Mihawk remains a major part of the shonen series, so it was no surprise to see him make an appearance in the recent live-action series. Now, the actors who bring Mihawk to life have met and created a hilarious crossover video to prove it.

Mihawk makes an early appearance in the series, almost as a way to show just how far Roronoa Zoro had to go before he could even think of becoming the world's greatest swordsman. Despite having two swords in his hands, and one clenched in his teeth, Zoro found himself unable even to leave a scratch on Dracule in their initial confrontation. In One Piece's English Dub, Mihawk is brought to life by John Gremillion. In the latest Netflix live-action adaptation, actor Steven John Ward took on the role that looks like the spitting image of the character that was born from the mind of manga artist Eiichiro Oda.

The MihawkVerse

None other than Steven John Ward shared the hilarious video that saw the live-action Mihawk meeting his anime counterpart. While Ward played a big enough role in live-action One Piece's first season, it has yet to be seen if he will return for season 2 since the material didn't feature Dracule as heavily. Should the Netflix series continue following the source material, there will be plenty of new characters vying for screen time on top of the already-established heroes and villains.

One Piece's final saga is currently playing out in the pages of its manga, and Mihawk has a large role in the final voyage of the Straw Hats. Joining forces with Crocodile and Buggy to create the Cross Guild, Dracule is attempting to get his hands on the One Piece treasure. While hardly confirmed, Mihawk might be the final battle that Zoro will take part in.

Who is your favorite Mihawk across the many mediums of One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.