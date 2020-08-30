One Piece Shares First-Look at Ace's Manga Miniseries

✖

One Piece has a special place in the hearts of fans, and there are some pirates who netizens love more than others. Of course, the Straw Hats crew are part of that elite group, but the same can be said for Portgas D. Ace. That is why a mini manga about the man is about to debut, and fans are loving their first-look at the project.

Over on Twitter, the user WSJ_manga got fans hyped when they shared a look at the upcoming manga of One Piece Novel A. The book, which was published years ago, was the first of two documenting Ace's journeys as a pirate during his early adventures. It was announced a while back that Boichi, the artist behind Dr. Stone, planned to adapt the novels into a manga.

And as you can see below, the artist made good on his promise. One Piece Novel A is getting a manga, and fans are loving how Boichi's artwork suits the seafaring series.

Boichi (Artist of Dr. STONE) x One Piece Ace Novel pic.twitter.com/xXkXZ4vbYW — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) August 28, 2020

If you are not familiar with this side story, you should know it was made available in Japan a few years back. The One Piece novel is by Sho Hinata with oversight done by series creator Eiichiro Oda. The two-part series gives Ace an origin story befitting of his iconic status, and it explains how the fiery boy went from wanting to captain his own crew to pledging allegiance to Whitebeard. You can read Viz's official description of One Piece Novel A below for more details:

"Washed up on the shores of a deserted island at the edge of the East Blue Sea, two men from different backgrounds unite in their shared thirst for adventure. One of them, Portgas D. Ace, will follow in his infamous father’s footsteps as the fearless captain of a pirate crew. The other, Masked Deuce, becomes the reluctant first member of Ace’s Spade Pirates. Survival is not enough for these seafaring buccaneers, as together they seek treasure, excitement, and a route to the New World."

