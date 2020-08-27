One Piece Art Stunningly Reimagines Vintage Ad Campaigns

✖

One Piece is currently running the Straw Hat Pirates through the ringer in the Wano Arc, placing Luffy and his crew into harm's way as they battle against the forces of the isolated nation led by Kaido and his Beast Pirates, but one fan has imagined what the swash bucklers might look like as part of a vintage advertisement campaign! Though there has been more than a few pieces of merchandise that have used the images of the Straw Hats and their enemies to sell to the public, this art campaign takes a decidedly different approach to the franchise created by Eiichiro Oda.

Having run for decades, Eiichiro Oda's series has easily become one of the most popular Shonen anime series around, following alongside Monkey D. Luffy as he attempts to become the next "King of the Pirates" and assembling an idiosyncratic crew in order to do so. With the franchise becoming a juggernaut in the world of both anime and manga, Netflix announced that it will be producing a live action series in North America, presenting the Straw Hats in a way that they have never before been portrayed. With Oda going on record that he has an ending for the series in mind after its decades long run, fans are anxious to see whether or not the Straw Hat Pirates' achieve their ultimate goal and discover the ultimate treasure in the One Piece!

Twitter Artist Vunutun shared these vintage posters that take the popular Straw Hat Pirates in swordsman Zoro, Chef Sanji, and Shipwright Franky and imagines what they might look like if they were "selling out" to push their fans to buy soda, cigarettes, and beer:

🌊𝖗𝖊𝖒𝖆𝖐𝖊 𝖆𝖓𝖉 𝖈𝖔𝖒𝖊𝖇𝖆𝖈𝖐🌴 Novo poster de One Piece e remake dos antigos pic.twitter.com/Do1R7x7yWW — Vinu 🐍 (@vinutun) August 20, 2020

Though these posters might not be official, these would certainly be worthwhile pieces of art to add to the collection of those who are fans of the long running Shonen series that made the Straw Hats a household name among anime fans!

What do you think of these amazing One Piece vintage posters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.