One Piece Promo Teases a Big Addition to the Anime's Opening

✖

The Wano Arc is easily one of the biggest storylines to ever take place in Eiichiro Oda's epic Shonen series, One Piece, and it seems as if the opening of the television series is set to make some changes as the battle for the fate of the isolated nation continues. In the latest episodes of the series, we were taken back into the past of Wano, witnessing the triumphant and tragic life of Kozuki Oden, one of the most influential and heroic warriors within the ranks of Wano, whose legacy changed the country's future forever.

The anime series still has some ground to cover before it hits the current events taking place in Eiichiro Oda's manga, as the War for Wano has placed Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates against Kaido and the full force of his Beast Pirates. Still, we're left to wonder if the anime will need to once again need to dive into "filler territory" should the events of the television series catch up to the battle royals that not only sees Luffy, the Straw Hats, Kaido, and the Beast Pirates trade blows, but also injects members of the Worst Generations, Oden's Vassals, and several random villains outside of Kaido's iron fist.

Twitter User New World Artur shared the first look at the new scenes that will be injected into the current opening for One Piece's anime, including a fresh take on the "Flying Six" who will have a significant role to play in the upcoming War for Wano storyline that is inching its way to the television series:

Part of the current One Piece opening will change in this upcoming episode to feature certain new elements, including the Flying Six as shown in this preview below!! pic.twitter.com/jm0zQut3yv — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) May 26, 2021

While One Piece is still neck-deep in Wano Country, many fans are on the edge of their seats when it comes to the recent comments made by the series creator, Eiichiro Oda, and his plan to end the series within the next five years. With the Straw Hat Pirates stronger than they've ever been, fans are definitely interested to see if Luffy will finally achieve his goal of becoming the king of the pirates and whether long-time audiences will learn the secret of the One Piece.

Are you hyped for the arrival of the War For Wano Arc in the anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.