One Piece Reveals Zeus' Fate

Big Mom has turned a lot of Straw Hat fans' heads with her latest actions in One Piece's War For Wano Arc, with her entering the battlefield on the side of Kaido, but then deciding that the Beast Pirates are now her enemies as well, leaving no friends for her in this fight. Surrounded by the likes of Hera, Napoleon, and Prometheus, Zeus follows suit with his mother's actions, deciding that he can't bear to stand to see Nami in trouble, unleashing a full assault on the biggest of moms which determines the fate of this storm cloud.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece, Chapter 1013, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

As we witness in this chapter, Big Mom has a score to settle with one of the top commanders of Kaido's army of Beast Pirates, Ulti, who Ulin believes was one of the destroyers of Okobore Town. With the town being one of the only locales that had its denizens support Big Mom and not run from her in fear, the ruler of Cake Island clearly isn't worried about having any allies on the battlefield as she has both the Straw Hat Pirates and the Beast Pirates in her sights.

Zeus has been a conflicted character since he first appeared alongside Big Mom, and with his love of Nami being put on display during this latest installment, he decides to sacrifice himself in a bid to save the Straw Hats during this monstrous battle royale:

"I'm going to rebel, for the first and last time. At least I can make it up to one person as I die. Run for safety Nami. This is how I want to be remembered."

Zeus then proceeds to find himself toward Big Mom, who crushes him in the blink of an eye with her closed fist. With Zeus now deceased, Big Mom feeds the cloud to Hera, the lightning cloud who is apparently getting a power boost thanks to chowing down on Zeus. The final pages show us that Big Mom has a new opponent to tussle with, as Kid, friend to Luffy and member of the Worst Generation.

