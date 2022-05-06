Thor Director Taika Waititi Shows One Piece Love On Set

✖

Taika Waititi, the prolific director responsible for oddball films such as Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do In The Shadows, is hard at work with his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the fourth film following the God of the Thunder in Thor: Love And Thunder, with the creator taking the opportunity to honor the captain of the Straw Hats from One Piece. Sporting a shirt that features Monkey D. Luffy prominently on its face, it's clear that Waititi has a love for the Shonen creation of Eiichiro Oda that is currently neck-deep in its Wano Arc.

Thor: Love And Thunder will put the god of the thunder into an interesting new scenario, wherein Mjolnir will no longer be wielded by Thor himself, but rather, his on-again, off-again girlfriend in Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman. Set to release early next year, fans are anxious to see what new oddities Waititi has in store for the Asgardian and his friends, with the main antagonist being played by Christian Bale, portraying the role of Gorr the God Butcher. Ironically enough, Marvel has recently dived into the world of manga with its uber-popular story Deadpool: Manga, which has seen the Merc With A Mouth teaming up with My Hero Academia's All Might.

Twitter User OP_Netflix_Fan shared these behind the scenes pictures of Taika Waititi wherein the director is sporting a t-shirt that portrays the "Wanted" poster that lets the world of the Grand Line know that there is a serious bounty on the head of the leader of the Straw Hats who is seeking to become "king of the pirates":

Taika Waititi was recently spotted wearing Luffy Wanted poster clothing. Would be awesome if he gets to be involved as director for couple of episodes in one piece live action....@stevemaeda @onepiecenetflix#onepiece #onepieceliveaction pic.twitter.com/s4wu221OOX — ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) May 21, 2021

While Waititi hasn't been linked to One Piece on an official level, he was originally slated to be the director for the live-action adaptation of one of anime's biggest stories in Akira, though the movie was delayed indefinitely and Taika himself isn't sure if he'll still be a part of the project should it return.

What do you think of Waititi's love for One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.