One Piece x Puma Reveals Look At Collection’s First Sneakers

One Piece is no stranger to collaboration deals, and it seems another crossover is about to set sail. Thanks to Puma, the anime is about to get some sweet sneakers, and fans can see what part of the collection will look like.

After all, the first-look at One Piece x Puma has gone live, and fans have thoughts on the debut.

Recently, photos surfaced online of one of the Puma shoes. As you can see below, the sneakers in question are inspired by the Thousand Sunny, and they use Puma’s Cell Endura sneakers to float on.

With brown soles, much of the shoe’s body is black with netted patterns on the side. Brown laces are weaved intricately around the shoes, and its anchor points are bolted with gold buttons. At the shoe’s top, fans can find a black-and-red Puma logo, and the shoe has red blocking throughout. Finally, fans can see the back of the sole has black detailing, and the One Piece sneakers come in a swanky black-and-white shoe box.

At this point, there is no word on how much these shoes will cost, but fans are sure they won’t come cheap. The Puma shoes can run anywhere from $75 to $130 regularly, and these collaboration kicks will be officially licensed ones. It will fall to fans to decide whether the cost will be worth it or whether they want to see which other One Piece icons will get sneakers before taking the plunge on these kicks.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.