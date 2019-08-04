One Piece Announces Official Puma Collaboration

One Piece is making waves in more than a few ways this year. Not only is the manga wading further into its on-going arc by the day, but the anime just surfaced with the Wano arc as well. And in a matter of days, One Piece will take an ever bigger leap ahead when its next film goes live. One Piece: Stampede will debut next week, and it seems the anime has a special gift in store to hype the release.

After all, Puma has decided to collaborate with One Piece, and fans can only imagine what will come from the crossover.

Recently, Puma and One Piece teased the crossover online. A simple black-and-white graphic was released which featured the Puma logo along with One Piece‘s sign. The date August 9 was included on the promo which refers to the release of One Piece: Stampede, the anime’s next film. So as you can imagine, fans are very curious about what’s to come.

One Piece x Puma collaboration announced as part of the promotion for One Piece: Stampede. pic.twitter.com/Tj65lzHVF6 — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) August 3, 2019

After all, Puma is a well-known clothing brand which sneaker heads are known to gravitate towards. Their classic shoes can get pricey as you look into more collectible pieces, and fans are curious if One Piece will explore those high-end options with this brand deal.

Of course, this is not the first time One Piece has struck out with a shoe collection. A few years back saw Skechers undertake such a project when its first wave of One Piece sneakers went live. The collection used all the same sneaker models but with varying color schemes to match pirates like Monkey D. Luffy, Tony Tony Chopper, and more. Now, it seems Puma will give its take on the anime, so fans will be able to pick between the brand crossovers before too long.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.