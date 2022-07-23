One Piece: Red Exec Teases Uta and Shanks' Mysterious Roles

One Piece: Red is only a few weeks away from arriving in theaters in Japan, with the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise also set to arrive in theaters around the world this fall, and at this year's Anime Expo, producer Shinji Shimizu shared some new tidbits when it comes to One Piece's return to the big screen. With the movie bringing back Red-Haired Shanks after quite some time away, the producer took the opportunity to hint at his mysterious role along with the role of his daughter, Uta, aka the ultimate diva.

Our own Megan Peters attended this year's Anime Expo to get the inside scoop of this One Piece: Red Panel, in which Shimizu teased the roles of the father and daughter team:

"When asked about Uta, the film's female lead, Shimizu says the anime is used to big bulking co-leads. So Oda wanted to do something different. Luffy will not raise a hand to women, so he cannot say anything else there without spoilers. Shimizu then addresses Shanks and says his entire crew will all appear in the movie. The rest, he cannot say."

In recent days, One Piece: Red has been releasing new trailers and story synopsis for the upcoming movie

The newest trailer for the fifteenth film of Eiichiro Oda's Shonen franchise arrived earlier this week with a brand new synopsis, giving fans a better idea of the role of Uta, Shanks, and how Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates will play into their return:

"Uta — the most beloved singer in the world. Her voice, which she sings with while concealing her true identity, has been described as "otherworldly."

She will appear in public for the first time at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans — excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance — the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is "Shanks' daughter." Uta stands on the stage, with the ordinary wish of "Making the world happy with my music." There's Gordon, a mysterious character who knows Uta's past, and glimpses of Shanks' shadow. On Elegia, the island of music, Luffy and Uta reunite for the first time since they last met 12 years ago in Foosha Village."