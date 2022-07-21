One Piece: Red Teases a Big Shanks Reveal

Eiichiro Oda is a busy man, not just due to his prep work when it comes to the final arc of One Piece's manga, but also his roles as a part of the upcoming live-action One Piece series on Netflix and the fifteenth film of the anime franchise, One Piece: Red. With the next movie in the series' history set to bring back Shanks and introduce his daughter Uta, Oda took the opportunity to hype fans up for the film while also hinting at some big revelations when it comes to the former mentor to Monkey D. Luffy.

The creator of One Piece, who is heavily involved in the creation of the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise, had this to say in teasing Shanks' role:

"Now then, from August 6th, One Piece: Red will be released! Of course, you can enjoy the movie as its own stand-alone thing, but if you get on the same vibes we've had making it and just have fun with it, then I think you'll enjoy it a lot more. Before the movie's release, on Youtube, you will be able to find seven music videos and six vlogs by Uta-Chan, so please give them a look. They're only four to five minutes each. Her words might hide several hints. I wonder what life Uta has led? If she is Shanks' daughter, then why could she not stay with him anymore. In the movie itself, you may even find out certain truths about Shanks!"

Oda then further dropped a hint about the story of Red and the role that Shanks' daughter Uta will have within it:

"Through having become a diva singer, Uta will drag everything and everyone into this thrilling story, starting with Luffy, and each different character will get involved as things heat up!"

One Piece: Red will hit theaters in Japan this August, with a subsequent global release set to arrive this fall, so fans in North America won't be waiting too much longer to see if Luffy and Shanks will reunite after so many years.

What role do you think Shanks will actually play in Red? Do you think the fifteenth film of the franchise will see Luffy and Shanks come face-to-face once again? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

Via New World Artur