One Piece Fans Celebrate Red's Upcoming Global Release
One Piece: Red is set to hit theaters in Japan on August 6th, with news arriving earlier this week that Toei Animation and Crunchyroll would be joining forces once again to bring the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise to the world at large. With the film arriving on the silver screen in North America and many other countries this fall, Straw Hat fans are taking the opportunity to celebrate the arrival of the next major chapter of Luffy and company that will see Red-Haired Shanks return as well as the introduction of his daughter, Uta.
The Official One Piece Twitter Account helped in breaking the news that the next film in the Shonen franchise was looking to hit theaters this fall, with many fans wondering if Shanks and Luffy might finally meet after decades of adventures within the world of the Grand Line:
Luffy and the Straw Hats are about to embark on a music-filled journey unlike any other. 🎶 @Crunchyroll is bringing One Piece Film: Red to US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand later this year!— One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) June 23, 2022
MORE: https://t.co/xhH0bNrG6f pic.twitter.com/vAIuROOdQZ
Will you be hitting theaters when One Piece: Red arrives in theaters this fall? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.
Fans Want Shanks Bear
Need that Shanks bear to release in the US too👀 pic.twitter.com/8F31KcGjJU— ▫🏴☠️▫ (@X23__Wolverine) June 23, 2022
Fan Art To Ring In The Occasion
#ONEPIECE Film Red doodles! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/oY72SWeq0K— 𝓟𝓪𝓾𝓵𝓸; ⚘ (Commissions Open) (@LuizPauloMM_) June 23, 2022
Stacked Singing Cast
I really can't put into words just how stacked the musical cast of One Piece RED is, this is one of the craziest artist line ups I've seen, many you might not even realize you've listened to!
Here's a thread highlighting all the incredible artists working on this movie: pic.twitter.com/MVkZg7KJZX— Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) June 23, 2022
Uta Has Fans
Uta my love. I’m so excited for film red u not understand she’s so cute and cool #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECEFILMRED pic.twitter.com/VMA4h431rp— shrimp (@shrimpiinz) June 18, 2022
Great Poster
Not enough people are talking about how good the art for the One Piece Film Red poster looks pic.twitter.com/ywziqOQB16— Zenthehollow CR: D.Gray-Man (@zenthehollow) June 24, 2022
Is It A Musical?
One piece film red probably gonna be an all out musical 😭 I don’t know how to feel about this pic.twitter.com/GOkWcSoevo— The one StrawHat (@strawhatone) June 24, 2022
Excited
I’m excited for the new one piece movie red can’t wait to see what’s new we will learn about shanks and uta, her singing voice is so amazing. It definitely has potential be peak pic.twitter.com/nhQaYLH9AX— mba-20 (@mba20Q) June 19, 2022