New One Piece: Red Synopsis Reveals New Story Spoilers

One Piece: Red is set to hit theaters in Japan this August, with a worldwide release slated for this fall to bring Shanks back to the anime adaptation while also introducing his daughter, Uta. Alongside a brand new trailer, the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise released a new synopsis that gives us a better idea of what Shanks' daughter's role is and how Luffy and his crew are wrapped up in the story that will involve many familiar faces from the world of the Grand Line.

The new official description for One Piece: Red reads as such:

"Uta — the most beloved singer in the world. Her voice, which she sings with while concealing her true identity, has been described as "otherworldly."

She will appear in public for the first time at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans — excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance — the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is "Shanks' daughter." Uta stands on the stage, with the ordinary wish of "Making the world happy with my music." There's Gordon, a mysterious character who knows Uta's past, and glimpses of Shanks' shadow. On Elegia, the island of music, Luffy and Uta reunite for the first time since they last met 12 years ago in Foosha Village."

If you haven't had the opportunity to see the new trailer that also revealed new characters and story beats in the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise, you can watch it on the Official One Piece Youtube Channel below:

Eiichiro Oda has a heavy role in the creation of this new movie, with the mangaka currently preparing for the final story of One Piece's manga that is set to bring the journey of the Straw Hat Pirates to a close. Following the major events that took place in the War For Wano, Luffy and his Straw Hats have added another member to their ranks and with Monkey now having the Gear Fifth transformation at his beck and call, it definitely seems as though Oda is looking to ramp up the stakes for the last call of the series.

Are you hyped for the return of Red-Haired Shanks? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.