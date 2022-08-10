One Piece: Red Reveals Key Detail About Shanks' Origins

One Piece: Red is tearing up the charts in Japanese theaters, with the fifteenth film of the franchise set to hit North American theaters this fall. Besides introducing the daughter of Shanks, Uta, to the Grand Line, the movie will also bring back the red-haired mentor to Luffy who has been away from the series for quite some time. Now, new details have emerged from the theatrical release that seems to hint at the origin of Shanks and might point to a wild backstory that many didn't see coming.

There are still many mysteries surrounding this new film in the One Piece franchise, despite the amount of promotional material and footage that has been released to fans around the world. Uta has yet to be revealed to be an ally or enemy to Luffy and his crew, though it's clear that she will be one of the focal points of the fifteenth film. Red-Haired Shanks hasn't been confirmed to actually come face-to-face with Monkey D. Luffy even, as fans have been waiting for years to see the two finally meet. With the Final Arc of the manga bringing back Shanks as well, perhaps a meeting between the two isn't far off.

A new One Piece: Red spoiler is circulating online, with Twitter User Sandman_AP sharing the major hint as to the background of Shanks, a character from Eiichiro Oda that still has many questions surrounding his background and what his ultimate goals are for the world of the Grand Line:

🔔Red Spoiler: According to Gorousei (Five Elders), Shanks belongs to "Fearland Family". Maybe it means Shanks was a member of the Celestial Dragons..?😍 — sandman (@sandman_AP) August 6, 2022

If you wanted to dive further into this new One Piece: Red, Crunchyroll released an official description for the fifteenth film of the franchise:

"Uta — the most beloved singer in the world. Her voice, which she sings with while concealing her true identity, has been described as "otherworldly. She will appear in public for the first time at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans — excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance — the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is "Shanks' daughter." Uta stands on the stage, with the ordinary wish of "Making the world happy with my music. There's Gordon, a mysterious character who knows Uta's past, and glimpses of Shanks' shadow. On Elegia, the island of music, Luffy and Uta reunite for the first time since they last met 12 years ago in Foosha Village."