One Piece: Red Outs a Very Surprising Bounty

One Piece fans are no strangers to bounties, and in recent months, the World Government has thrown even more money at its enemies. Characters like Luffy and Zoro are now wanted for outrageous rewards, but they aren't the first to tout high bounties. For years, fans were sure Shanks beat them to it, and the most recent One Piece movie confirms as much.

Over in Japan, One Piece: Red is now live, and that means details from the movie have hit social media. As it turns out, the movie's exploration of Shanks gave us some long-awaited details about the Red-Hair Pirate. So before he was wanted for over four billion belly, it seems Shanks was still worth quite a bit.

According to the latest One Piece movie, Shanks was wanted for 1,000,400,000 belly around the time he met Luffy in the East Blue. After all, when he met Uta, the captain was worth as much. If anything, his bounty may have been higher by the time Luffy came into the picture, so the Red-Hair Pirates have been at the top of their game for ages.

Of course, Shanks has gone on to amass even more bounty as he's almost worth 4.1 billion belly to the Marines. Shanks has the highest active bounty of any character in the series, but it is not the biggest ever given. That title goes to Gol D. Roger as he was wanted for over 5.5 billion berry. These days, Luffy is doing well on his own with a bounty of 3 billion belly. And as part of the Four Emperors, One Piece fans can assume the Straw Hat captain will only raise that number moving forward.

What do you make of this impressive bounty breakdown? Did you expect Shanks to be pulling that kind of weight all those years ago? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.