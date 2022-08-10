One Piece Creator Shows Off Wild Home in New Interview

One Piece is in the throes of its Final Arc thanks to creator Eiichiro Oda. Having spent over two decades weaving the story of the Straw Hat Pirates and Monkey D. Luffy's quest to become the King of the Pirates, a recent video has surfaced showing fans the inside of Oda's home. Much like the colorful world of the Grand Line, it would appear that Oda approached designing his homestead with some truly eye-popping ornaments and decorations throughout.

The story of One Piece first began in 1997, introducing the Shonen franchise that would become one of the biggest properties to arrive thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump. While many fans will be sad to see the long-running series come to an end, Oda himself has certainly earned his retirement, with the artist's work schedule being a legendary one even in terms of traditional manga artists' schedules. In preparing for the Final Arc of the series following the conclusion of the War for Wano Arc, Oda took a month off to prepare for the final journey of the Straw Hats, with the creator of One Piece hinting that he was aiming for three more years of manga chapters to arrive.

Twitter Outlets not only took the opportunity to venture into the house of One Piece's creator via a new video but also detailed some of the wildest objects that are a part of Eiichiro Oda's homestead, including the likes of full-sized stuffed animals and a re-creation of legendary martial artist Bruce Lee:

A video showing Oda's living room. pic.twitter.com/zcCCSXKC9k — OROJAPAN (@Orojapan1) August 10, 2022

From the TV show today

- Oda's collaboration drawing between Nika and Japanese comedian Sanma.

- Projection-mapping football field is found in his lobby.

- Oda's manuscript about Green Bull

- Life-sized Bruce Lee is located in Oda's living room. (4 thousand dollars)😂 pic.twitter.com/xEiZMaepC9 — sandman (@sandman_AP) August 10, 2022

Oda hasn't just been busy with the manga, as the One Piece creator has also been a part in the creation of not just the fifteenth film, but also the upcoming live-action adaptation that is scheduled to arrive on Netflix. Working as an executive producer on the first series bringing the world of the Grand Line to live-action, Oda definitely has his work cut out for him as fans continue to speculate whether Netflix's television show will live up to the high standards of the anime franchise.

