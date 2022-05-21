One Piece Fans Are Torn On One Piece: Red's Strange New Character

One Piece: Red is set to arrive this summer in theaters in Japan, with August 6th being the date in which the return of Red-Haired Shanks will be featured as well as the introduction of the swashbuckler's daughter, Uta. While the daughter of Shanks might be one of the biggest new characters introduced in the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise, she is far from the strangest as fans are attempting to wrap their heads around a character that appears to be the Straw Hats' ship, the Thousand Sunny, given life. Looking close to Chopper, fans are debating the character's upcoming appearance.

The Thousand Sunny isn't the first ship that Luffy and his crew have found themselves sailing over the course of One Piece's story, though this will certainly be the first time that their vessel has come to life. While the details are still mysterious when it comes to how Luffy's ship comes to life, the ship given life seems to have the same head as the masthead for the vessel, which makes it look surprisingly like the reindeer doctor of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Twitter Outlet New World Artur shared not just the look of the new iteration of the Thousand Sunny but also started the debate when it comes to whether or not this new One Piece: Red character is a good idea and how its design compares to Tony Tony Chopper and the other Straw Hats:

I love how half the fandom finds Sunny-kun to be incredibly adorable while the other half finds him utterly terrifying pic.twitter.com/C4u3ACyPLc — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) May 18, 2022

What do you think of the Thousand Sunny's new look? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.