One Piece’s New Opening Teases a Big Manga Revelation

One Piece has set the stage for one of the bigger manga reveals to come for the anime soon with the newest opening theme sequence for the series! The anime has kicked off its new episodes for 2022 in a major way with the debut of a brand new opening theme sequence. Serving as the third opening for the Wano Country arc overall, this newest opening (like the others seen in the past) gives fans a first look at what is next to come in the fights across Onigashima. But there’s something else major the new One Piece opening actually teases as well.

The newest opening theme is titled “PAINT” as performed by I Don’t Like Mondays, and not only does it tease all of the battles Luffy and the Straw Hat crew will find themselves in as the battles across Onigashima continue, there’s also a shadowy figure that makes their debut at the beginning of the sequence alongside heavy hitters like Gol D. Roger, Whitebeard, and Red Haired Shanks. This is actually a character who gets a pretty big reveal in the manga, but still remains a major mystery for the anime.

The newest opening theme sequence gives the anime’s first look at the silhouette for Rocks D. Xebec, the Captain of the now defunct Rocks pirate crew. This crew was first alluded to before the fights across Wano broke out as the Marines revealed that Kaido, Big Mom and Whitebeard once belonged to this infamous crew years ago before striking out on their own. It was then revealed that Monkey D. Garp had a battle with them on an island as he teamed up with Gol D. Roger to put a stop to the crew.

It’s yet to be shown in full in either the manga or the anime, but Rocks’ place in the anime’s opening teases just how important the figure is to the lore of the series as a whole. The more we find out about Wano, the more we find out about the world at large, so the tease of the infamous pirate captain her sets the stage for some even bigger reveals to come in the anime’s future episodes.

What do you think? Excited to see what One Piece's anime has planned for its episodes this year? What are you hoping to see from the series before the year's run comes to an end?