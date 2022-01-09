One Piece Teases Wano’s Future with an All-New Opening: Watch

Over the decades, One Piece has learned which ingredients make for the best openings, and the anime has proven its recipe is still on point. This weekend, fans were treated to a new episode of the anime, and it came along with an overhauled opener. The impressive clip teases a fraction of what’s to come in the Wano arc, and clearly, Luffy has got his work cut out for him…!

As you can see below, the new opening comes from the Japanese rock group I Don’t Like Mondays. The group is performing their single “Paint” which suits One Piece with its upbeat vocals. And as you will find, this new opening nods to characters new and old while teasing Wano’s future.

The clip begins with Luffy as expected, but it doesn’t focus on the Straw Hat captain for long. Other members of the crew come into focus soon enough, and they are even joined by their new addition Jinbe. The video goes on to showcase characters like Kaido and Big Mom, but some surprising additions are also shown.

The One Piece clip also pays tribute to Ace and Gold Rogers as you can see. Even Oden is given a shoutout as the War for Wano begins playing out on screen. Kaido’s dragon form is seen fighting one-on-one with Luffy before Nico Robin jumps into action. Of course, Zoro is shown blazing into battle with his swords drawn, and even Sanji gets a moment in the spotlight with Luffy by his side. So as you can see, the Wano arc has a lot to do before it wraps up.

If you want to keep up with the arc, you can find One Piece streaming on Funimation and Crunchyroll. The manga is also wading through the Wano saga these days, and it can be read through Viz Media either online or in print.

What do you think of this new opening from One Piece? Are you enjoying the show's adaptation of the Wano arc?