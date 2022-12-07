One Piece Announces Schedule Change Ahead of the Holidays

We are neck deep in the holiday season and with this wintery time of year , it should come as no surprise that even mangakas aren't free from taking some time for themselves to help ring in the season. Eiichiro Oda has been working on the story of One Piece for over two decades now and his work schedule has been a thing of legend, though this also means that as an artist, he has earned as many breaks as he needs. Now, One Piece's manga schedule has dropped to give readers an idea of what's to come.

While the anime adaptation continues to focus on the War For Wano Arc, seeing the Straw Hat Pirates fight against the Beast Pirates in an effort to free the isolated nation, the manga is well into the "Final Arc" of the series. In recent chapters, Luffy and his crew have finally had the opportunity to come face-to-face with the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk, whose work has made him a target of the world government and is looking to catch a ride aboard the Thousand Sunny as a result. With this last storyline, it's clear that more than a few allies and enemies from the Straw Hats' past will be making a comeback.

One Holiday Piece

For the months of December and January, Eiichiro Oda is set to release chapters on the following schedule:

Chapter 1069 will release on Sunday, December 11th

Chapter 1070 will release on Sunday, December 25th

Chapter 1071 will release on Friday, January 6th

Chapter 1072 will release on Sunday, January 22nd

It might be a little while before we see the Final Arc begin in the anime adaptation, as the War For Wano has yet to depict one of the biggest moments of the battle, Luffy's ultimate transformation known as Gear Fifth. While this moment is sure to send ripples through the anime community, it actually wouldn't be the first time that we've seen the cartoonish transformation shown in animation, as we get a brief glimpse of the form in the latest One Piece film, One Piece: Red.

