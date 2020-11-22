One Piece Announces Season 11 Dub Start Date

✖

Toei Animation has announced the release date for the English dubbed release of One Piece Season 11, Voyage 1. After taking an extended break, Funimation announced back in October 2019 that work was going to be resuming on the English dub and fans were ecstatic to see the dub finally resume. In the year since we have seen the dub make its way through the Punk Hazard arc, and the newest batch of episodes officially brought this arc to an end with the final part of the tenth season of the series. Now it won't be long before we see what's next.

Toei Animation's official Twitter account has announced that the first batch of dubbed episodes for Season 11 will be releasing on digital storefronts (such as the Microsoft and PlayStation Network stores) on December 1st. This will mark the Voyage 1 for the series, which includes Episodes 629-641 of the massive series.

Unfortunately, the release date announcement for Season 11, Voyage 1 does not come with news of the physical release. And for fans waiting for the new episodes to be available for streaming through FunimationNOW, there has yet to be a date revealed for this release as well. But if it's anything like the previous releases, it will just be brief wait before this newest batch becomes available for streaming fans.

Season 11 of the series is an exciting one as One Piece's dub will officially be kicking off the huge Dressrosa arc. This will be the longest arc in the English dub release to date, and takes the fight directly to Doflamingo Donquixote after finding out that the warlord had a hand in some of the terrible experiments taking place on Punk Hazard.

But what do you think? Are you excited to see One Piece's English dub finally making its way to Dressrosa? How are you liking the English dub release so far? Which moments from the Dressrosa arc are you most looking forward to seeing the dub tackle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!