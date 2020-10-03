One Piece Confirms Release Date for New Dub Episodes

✖

One Piece's English dub release has been making its way through the Punk Hazard arc ever since Funimation resumed work on the dub late last year, and now Funimation has announced the release date for a new batch of dub episodes. When Funimation ended the hiatus for One Piece's English dub late last year, it took its very first steps into the Punk Hazard arc and this arc is important for a number of reasons. It's the Straw Hat crew's first real adventure in the New World saga, and fans of the dub loved seeing the anime finally kick off this phase.

This new batch of episodes introduced a number of new foes and potential allies as Luffy and the others explore a mysterious island covered in both ice and fire, and now this arc is set to continue with the next batch of episodes as Funimation gears up to release Season 10 Voyage 4 later this month. Following the release of Season 10 Voyage 3 on October 6th, Funimation has announced that the following batch of new dub episodes won't be that much longer as they release on October 27th.

Funimation confirmed that One Piece Season 10 Voyage 4 (which includes Episodes 615-628 of the series) will be available for digital purchase through Microsoft and PlayStation Network stories on October 27th. Fans of the original release know this is a particular hilarious chunk of the Punk Hazard arc as some of the Straw Hats switch bodies, and that's the focus of the key art for the next batch. Check it out:

🏴‍☠️ JUST IN: One Piece Season 10 Voyage 4 (Eps 615-628) is coming to digital storefronts October 27! pic.twitter.com/1GwP7DuP5c — Funimation (@FUNimation) October 3, 2020

For fans enjoying the dub, Funimation has confirmed that production on these episodes will be continuing for the foreseeable future. After the confirmation of the release date for this batch of episodes, Funimation teased the upcoming Dressrosa arc dub for Season 11. But what do you think of it all?

How are you enjoying One Piece's English dub so far? Are you happy to see Funimation's release continue to make its way through the Punk Hazard arc? Are you excited for the next batch of new episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!