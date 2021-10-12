One Piece Creator Drops Huge Hint About What the One Piece Is

One of the greatest mysteries of Eiichiro Oda’s Shonen masterpiece has been just what is the treasure that so many swashbucklers have been attempting to find in the One Piece. First discovered by the former king of the pirates, Gol D. Roger, some fans have been waiting for years to see what the treasure that was collected all in one piece will ultimately turn out to be, especially considering that the Wano Arc took the opportunity to dive into the past of Roger and various other big name pirates that helped establish the world of Luffy and his Straw Hats.

During the flashback of the Wano Arc that studied the life of Kozuki Oden, the shogun of Kuri who was lauded as one of the isolated nation’s greatest heroes, the samurai was taken in by both Whitebeard and Roger, joining the crews of these two powerhouses. During his travels with the latter, Oden helps Roger discover the One Piece, the treasure that has been in the shadows throughout the entirety of Luffy’s journey. In a recent publication, Oda gave fans a big hint when it came to discovering just what the legendary treasure is and that fans might have already guessed it over the course of the Shonen series.

Twitter User Sandman_AP shared the recent blurb from Eiichiro Oda, in which the prolific mangaka hints that some devoted fans might have already guessed the true nature of the One Piece treasure over the course of the long-running series that has been telling the story of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates for over twenty years:

Oda has just made a message about OP Knowledge King (quiz competition) that will be held on October 24th. He jokingly asks us, “What is ONE PIECE?”.😂 But at the same time, Oda believes maybe the most knowledgeable fans can give the correct answer even to this question…😱 pic.twitter.com/wKMMOkaOAd — sandman (@sandman_AP) October 11, 2021

The War For Wano has been raging in both One Piece’s manga and anime, seeing the Straw Hats taking on the Beast Pirates and ripping apart the landscape of the isolated nation as a result. With each of Luffy’s crew being dragged into battle and pulling out all the stops to save the country of Wano, and their own lives, it’s clear that this war is the biggest that Luffy and company have been dragged into over the course of One Piece.

