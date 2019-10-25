Anime

One Piece: Stampede’s United States Debut is a Huge Hit with Fans

One Piece is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the anime this year, and the franchise has come […]

By

One Piece is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the anime this year, and the franchise has come out swinging with One Piece: Stampede. After the film released earlier this year in Japan to great box office success for both One Piece and Toei Animation, fans in North America have been waiting to see the big event film for themselves. Funimation has brought both an English subbed and English dubbed release for the new film, and fans were finally able to check out its theatrical premiere. But what do they think? Is it living up to 20 years of hype?

Set in a festival celebrating all of pirate-hood, One Piece: Stampede is definitely a festival highlighting the best of the past, present, and promising future of the franchise all in one place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With unexpected returning characters, new characters shaking up the story in big ways, and new showcases of strength for fan-favorites like Boa Hancock, One Piece: Stampede has been a huge hit with fans in the United States. Read on to see what they’re saying about the film below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Have you been able to see the new film? Are you planning to? Will you be skipping this one? You can also talk to me directly @Valdezology on Twitter!

Funimation will be screening One Piece: Stampede in the United States with English subtitles on October 24, 29 and 31, and with an English dub on October 26 and 30. They officially describe the new film as such, “Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate crew are invited to a massive Pirate Festival that brings many of the most iconic characters from throughout the franchise to participate in competition with the Straw Hats to find Roger’s treasure. It also pits the Straw Hats against a new enemy named Bullet, a former member of Roger’s crew.”

Everyone is Here!

“Amazing Movie!”

“Literally Wanted to Scream the Entire Movie”

“The Animation Was Over the Top”

“More Like Fun Piece!”

Thinking About Boa Hancock…

“Can’t Wait to See it Again”

“Go See it in Theaters if you Havent!”

For Real, Everyone is Here.

“A Very Surprising GOAT”

Tagged:
, , , , ,

Related Posts