One Piece: Stampede’s United States Debut is a Huge Hit with Fans

One Piece is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the anime this year, and the franchise has come out swinging with One Piece: Stampede. After the film released earlier this year in Japan to great box office success for both One Piece and Toei Animation, fans in North America have been waiting to see the big event film for themselves. Funimation has brought both an English subbed and English dubbed release for the new film, and fans were finally able to check out its theatrical premiere. But what do they think? Is it living up to 20 years of hype?

Set in a festival celebrating all of pirate-hood, One Piece: Stampede is definitely a festival highlighting the best of the past, present, and promising future of the franchise all in one place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With unexpected returning characters, new characters shaking up the story in big ways, and new showcases of strength for fan-favorites like Boa Hancock, One Piece: Stampede has been a huge hit with fans in the United States. Read on to see what they’re saying about the film below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Have you been able to see the new film? Are you planning to? Will you be skipping this one? You can also talk to me directly @Valdezology on Twitter!

Funimation will be screening One Piece: Stampede in the United States with English subtitles on October 24, 29 and 31, and with an English dub on October 26 and 30. They officially describe the new film as such, “Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate crew are invited to a massive Pirate Festival that brings many of the most iconic characters from throughout the franchise to participate in competition with the Straw Hats to find Roger’s treasure. It also pits the Straw Hats against a new enemy named Bullet, a former member of Roger’s crew.”

Everyone is Here!

#OnePieceStampede is like a party you throw and you invite everyone you know thinking not everyone will say yes, and then everyone actually shows up, and then one of those people has roid rage and is into purple CGI, and someone requests the DJ to play “We Are!” — 💀Everything is STEVIL💀 (@SteveYurko) October 25, 2019

“Amazing Movie!”

Amazing movie had me tearing up at one point!! Ahh I loved it 😍❤️#OnePieceStampede pic.twitter.com/NpjALO8dnm — 🎃Sp👀kyMechaPumpkin🎃 (@SMF_Frieza) October 25, 2019

“Literally Wanted to Scream the Entire Movie”

Literally wanted to scream the entire #OnePieceStampede movie bc I was so hyped pic.twitter.com/5zQCvgTYKa — 🥭 k a s s 🌺 (@AmethystOkami) October 25, 2019

“The Animation Was Over the Top”

Oh man. What a movie. The animation was over the top. This was basically a love letter to all One Piece fans throughout the world. I’m definitely going back to watch this again on Saturday.@FUNimation @ToeiAnimation @OnePieceAnime @OnePiecePodcast#OnePieceStampede — Abhimanyu Yadav (@WorldlyReviewer) October 25, 2019

“More Like Fun Piece!”

Headlines for you to use in your #OnePieceStampede reviews:

– One Piece? More like “Fun Piece”!

– “We Are” in for a good time at the movies this weekend!

– Don’t walk, “Stam—no, wait

– Don’t walk, “Run Piece” to “One Piece”!

– Watch out, DMCA, because this movie “pirates” itself! — ☠️ YCORPSE ☠️ (@ykarps) October 25, 2019

Thinking About Boa Hancock…

Thinking about how strong Boa Hancock was in #OnePieceStampede pic.twitter.com/xIz3dEBQfs — SlytherinWho 🇭🇳 🏳️‍🌈 (@lunadblack) October 25, 2019

“Can’t Wait to See it Again”

#OnePieceStampede was incredible!! I can’t wait to see it again! pic.twitter.com/Gi0IsQSoa4 — GGEM Gina (@ggemfm) October 25, 2019

“Go See it in Theaters if you Havent!”

Just went to one piece stampede last night… It was amazing!! Go see it in theaters if you haven’t!!! #OnePieceStampede pic.twitter.com/NMuMMbY22n — kawaiizoro3 (@HattieL51587240) October 25, 2019

For Real, Everyone is Here.

One Piece Stampede was like taking all of your action figures and dumping them onto the carpet, then dumping all of your Legos onto your action figures, your mom telling you to clean them up, and then playing while cleaning up — Alex Kazanas (Scary ver.) (@DudeExclamation) October 25, 2019

“A Very Surprising GOAT”