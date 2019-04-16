‘One Piece’ Teases A New Haki Power For Luffy

There are more powers in One Piece than its heroes know how to handle, and it seems another is coming to light. Monkey D. Luffy is going to need all the help he can get if he wants to beat Kaido, and it turns out a special technique from Wano may help him.

Recently, One Piece put out its most recent chapter, and it was there fans met up with Luffy. The captain is doing his best to avoid execution with Hyogoro, and Luffy begins using the deadly sumo wrestling match to training.

It is during the fight Luffy tries to pull out a new power, and fans learn the pirate is trying to replicate an attack he saw before.

“I’ve seen it done before, and I know it was the same color of Armament Haki I can use. This Haki must be a foreign concept,” Luffy said.

What the hero wants is the ability to use explosive energy from his hand as if it were a weapon. This power would allow the Straw Hat to channel Haki as need be, and it turns out Hyogoro knows all about the technique.

“In Wano too, there is an invisible power that stems from the body and can be infused with the blade. A good katana will cut through steel when you want it to, and it will not break a sheet of paper if you do not wish it so! It is all according to the desire of the swordsman!”

After a moment, Hyogoro goes on to show the power firsthand, and everyone is amazed by his skill. Now, Luffy is prepared to submit himself to the older man as an apprentice, and fans are ready to see whether or not Luffy can pick up this power before Kaido rears his head.

