One Piece Theory May Have Pieced Together Makino's Baby Daddy

One Piece has plenty of secrets. Since the story began, creator Eiichiro Oda has teased a number of unspoken truths, and there are many more fans have yet to notice. One Piece makes fans work for its treasures, and fans have sussed out a number of twists in the past. And now, a new theory has taken root about Makino and the father of her unnamed child.

If you will remember, Makino became a mother after One Piece went through its time skip. A brief check-in on Makino revealed the woman had a young boy, and the info left fans stunned. After all, Makino was single when Luffy left his home village, but something must have changed for her to have had a child.

For years, fans have speculated about the father of Makino's child. A popular pick by fans is Shanks as many suggested the red-hair pirate seduced Makino on a trip through the East Blue after Luffy sailed off on his own adventure. Others suggest the boy came from a civilian in the area, but many fans are eager for Makino to have had a pirate's son. So of course, readers had their curiosity piqued when a theory cropped up suggesting Benn Beckman fathered her child.

The whole theory comes from One Piece's latest piece of artwork thanks to Eiichiro Oda. The artist posted a new One Piece Film: Red sketch dedicated to the Red-Hair Pirates. It was there fans saw Beckman drinking at a table with Makino close by. Given her smile and blush, fans are thinking Makino looks smitten with Beckman, so you can see why this new theory has cropped up.

Of course, One Piece has yet to spill any legit info about Makino's love life. The woman has led a strong life, and there is no doubt Makino will be one hell of a single mom. If Benn did father the baby, well – you can imagine this kid will be a handful. But after having raise Luffy as an older sister of sorts, we're sure Makima has her mom game on lock.

What do you think about this latest One Piece theory regarding Makino? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!