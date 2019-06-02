One Piece Debuts First Wano Anime Trailer

One Piece’s Reverie arc is underway and is bringing back many of the series’ fan favorites, but there’s one big arc fans have been wanting to see make the jump to the anime. The Wano Kuni arc began in the manga sometime last year, but now the arc will finally be coming to the anime later this Summer. And it’s going to be making quite the first impression.

Funimation officially released a teaser trailer for One Piece‘s upcoming Wano anime debut, and there’s quite a lot to take in during its brief run. Needless to say, it’s going to be a big shift from what’s come before. Check it out in the video above!

Funimation has confirmed that the Wano Kuni arc will officially begin on July 7th, and this brief teaser confirms a few reports that have been circulating around. There was word going around that the anime would be getting a new character designer, and that seems to be the case with this brief amount of footage fans get here. Though there’s still no clear indication as to who it is, the anime seems to be promising a major makeover.

What has been confirmed, however, is Dragon Ball Super: Broly director Tatsuya Nagamine will be taking over One Piece starting with this Wano anime adaptation. Not only did Tatsuya Nagamine direct the successful Dragon Ball Super: Broly for Toei Animation, but he also has previous notable experience with One Piece as he directed One Piece Film Z. Along with the new art style, there are many big returns fans have wanted to see for quite a while with Zoro, Robin, Usopp, and Franky returning to the series. Meaning, the entire Straw Hat line-up will be together in the anime after a looooong time apart.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.