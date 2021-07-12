One Piece to Launch Crossover With Where's Waldo

✖

One Piece is set to launch a new crossover with Where's Waldo! Launched back in 1987 from illustrator Martin Handford, the Where's Waldo? books (known as Where's Wally? outside of North America) are known for their massive puzzling illustrations that encompass tons of different characters in all kinds of situations packed into double page spreads. It's something One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda is well aware of as the manga is often showing off the same kind of packed characters and personalities in a single spread, and now the two series will be colliding in a special collaborative effort.

As part of the celebration for One Piece's 24th Anniversary, Eiichiro Oda will be collaborating with the Where's Waldo series on a special Onigashima spread that will combine the two series' best aspects in a future issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The two heroes of the respective series have joined forces in a special visual announcing the upcoming collaboration and you can check it out below to see how well they blend together:

Given One Piece's unique character designs and amounts of characters currently on Onigashima (which by the newest update numbers in the tens of thousands), it's likely going to be just as tough to find where Waldo will be hiding in this upcoming illustration much like how hard it can be to find the icon in some of the more difficult puzzles in the books' past. Then again, it's also not hard to imagine someone like Waldo sneaking around Onigashima like he was a member of CP0 or something.

The War of Onigashima is still unfolding with the newest chapters of the series, and now the anime has joined it in full as it's getting ready to make landfall on the island as well. But what do you think of this collaboration between One Piece and Where's Waldo? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!