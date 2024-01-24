One Piece Cosplay Hits Hard With Yamato

Yamato really made an impact with One Piece during his introduction as part of the Wano Country arc, and now one awesome cosplay is a good showcase of why Yamato should join the Straw Hat crew in full someday! When Kaido's sun was first fully introduced to the series, fans immediately shared their hopes that Yamato would join Luffy's crew following the Wano Country arc. Not only referring to himself as Kozuki Oden thanks to how much he revered the legendary samurai, Yamato ended up being a key ally during the fights on Onigashima as he helped Momonosuke Oden save the falling island before it crashed on Earth.

One Piece ended the Wano Country arc with the unfortunate news that Yamato would not be leaving with Luffy and the others, and while Luffy extended an invitation to join the crew any time he wants later, Yamato still has quite a lot of work needing to do on Wano to help protect it. But as the series continues working through the Final Saga of the series, it might not be too long before we see Yamato again. As for now, fans are taking the character into their owns hands with some hard-hitting cosplay like this showcase from artist kappy_w on Instagram. Check it out below.

Where to Watch One Piece in 2024

One Piece's anime is currently working its way through the Egghead Arc with the newest episodes of the series. It's the first major arc of the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, and you can currently catch up with the newest episodes now streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix. This arc also introduces some new members to the cast with the reveal of Egghead Island with the likes of Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas Mutsumi Tamura as York.

If you wanted to go back and check out One Piece from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. As the anime continues to build towards the franchise's grand finale, now is the best time to catch up with it all.

Do you want to see Yamato become a member of the Straw Hats in One Piece someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it someday!