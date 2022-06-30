One Piece Cosplay Shows Off Yamato's Power

One Piece fans have been begging to see Yamato become an official member of the Straw Hat crew in the future, and one awesome cosplay is proof positive as to why this should be the case by tapping into Yamato's power! Although Kaido's son wasn't introduced to the series until the fights kicked off on Onigashima late in the Wano Country arc as a whole, fans were quickly drawn to Yamato because they were such a unique new character. Claiming themselves to be Kozuki Oden come back to life, Yamato also desires to join Luffy's crew full time and sail the seas outside of Wano.

Yamato has made their intentions known that they want to join the Straw Hat crew permanently, and while this has yet to be confirmed or denied by Luffy himself, it's looking like things will be going that way. It's a good thing too ultimately as Yamato packs quite a wallop in the few moments of action we have seen from the fighter through the Onigashima fights. Now artist @ninjadeelee on Instagram is showing off why Yamato's been so impressive with fans of the series with some awesome cosplay showing off the fighter's intense power! Check it out below:

Yamato provided some key help to Momonosuke Kozuki as the Wano Country arc came to an end, and was the one who fought to keep the Kozuki heir safe throughout much of the chaos on Onigashima as well. Yamato played such a key role that there's a good chance we'll see even more of the character going forward, but Yamato also has some very important things left to do on Wano. With Kaido's forces left to fend for themselves, Yamato might be the only one who can keep them in check in the interim. But it's going to be a bit of a wait before we see how it all settles.

One Piece's manga run is currently taking a break for the Summer as series creator Eiichiro Oda prepares to launch the final saga of the manga overall, so if you wanted to get your weekly fix of the franchise you can now check out the newest episodes of the series now streaming with Crunchyroll. With the anime still working through Onigashima, there are still plenty of more opportunities for fans to be impressed with Yamato!

How do you feel about Yamato's time in One Piece so far? Do you want to see the fighter joining the Straw Hat crew in full?