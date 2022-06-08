One Piece Confirms Final Saga Plans With New Poster

✖

The series creator behind One Piece took fans by surprise with the announcement that he was going to be taking a lenthy break as he gets ready for the final saga of the long running action manga franchise, and a special new poster for the series confirmed that the final saga is indeed on the way. With the Wano Country arc coming to an end with the latest chapters of the manga, the aftermath of the massive saga is now being explored. Fans had been wondering what could be possibly on the way next, and as it turns out the creator actually is planning for the end of it all.

One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda recently announced he will be taking a month long break following the release of two more chapters later this June, and will be returning towards the end of July with the start of the final saga of the manga series overall. To celebrate and confirm that One Piece is indeed going to be ending soon, the series released a special ominous poster readying for the end with the words "To the final chapter" inked in red over a silhouette of Luffy more grand than ever before. You can check it out below:

In a special letter to fans released about the series' final saga, series creator Oda stated the following, "I'm taking a break! A few months ago, my talented editors told me, 'Oda-sensei, this Summer will be tough. The 25 Anniversary of the series will take place, and there will also be a commemoration for the release of the [One Piece: Red] film," Oda began. "The story of Wano is also now over...You also want to travel to Africa to supervise the filming of Netflix's live-action. During Summer, we will also have collaborations, commercials, and events. Would you like to take a whole month off in order to prepare for this excitement?'"

Oda continued further with, "I said, 'What? Taking a break!? How much do you think readers enjoy Jump...But resting!! And I want to go to Africa tooooo!!' I also want to reorganize the final arc of the series, so I can finish it as soon as possible. So...I'm sorry, but I'm going to take a breather and some time to prepare."