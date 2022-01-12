One-Punch Man Cosplay Brings Tatsumaki’s Power to Life

One-Punch Man may be keeping its nose out of the anime industry right now, but the manga sector is a whole other story. Yusuke Murata is keeping the series alive in print, and that means Saitama has had lots to do. Of course, the same goes for Tatsumaki given her status in the Heroes Association, and fans will never turn down a chance to check on her. So really, it is no surprise that one fan’s cosplay of the psychic sister is going viral online.

The piece comes from Instagram courtesy of Shikarakumi. As you can see below, the cosplayer felt it was time to give Tatsumaki a shot, and they put together a basic look honoring the psychic. And though it may be simple, the One-Punch Man piece shines in its details.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cosplay highlights Tatsumaki’s slender frame with her usual dress, and its high-cut slits look tasteful with a bit of posing. The rest of Tatsumaki comes to life with our fan’s dark green hair that is a tad longer than usual. Some photo editing even brings the physic’s curls to life, and Tatsumaki is glowing with a face of gorgeous makeup. The eye makeup done here makes the hero’s eyes pop, and they match her emerald hair to boot.

Tatsumaki may have an easy cosplay to do when compared to, say, Genos – but that doesn’t negate the work that goes into it. The key to nailing this One-Punch Man cosplay is confidence which Shikarakumi has in spades. So if you want to check out more of their work, you can follow them on Instagram here.

What do you make of this gorgeous Tatsumaki cosplay? Which other series should this cosplayer look into after One-Punch Man…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.