‘One-Punch Man’s Missing Season 2 Trailer Has Fans Worried

The spring anime season is almost here, and fans know what that means. At last, a series of long-awaited titles will make their way back to TV, but there is one show fans are dreading far more than they thought they would.

You know, since One-Punch Man was never on anyone’s radar to be a possible flop.

For those who’ve kept up with the series, One-Punch Man was shelved quite some time ago. The first season became a hit under Madhouse, but a second season was slow to come around. Finally, the follow-up got an official announcement a couple years back, and the new season is slated to debut in less than a month. However, fans have yet to see any kind of footage from the anime to date.

Nada. Nothing. Not a single thing.

So far, fans have only been shown new visuals of One-Punch Man and its second season. The art style came under quick scrutiny as fans asked after the changes made to Saitama, the show’s lead. A short promo was released hyping the show, but it did not show any footage and opted to share dialogue instead. This sort of secrecy put fans on edge, and netizens are more concerned than ever about the season as its premiere date looms.

As it stands, One-Punch Man‘s new season will be overseen by J.C. Staff and hit up fans come April 9. The anime is set to host a special event on April 2 which many have speculated will release the first full trailer for season two. With less than a month to go before the caped baldy returns to television, netizens are fretting worse than ever before, but the only thing they can do is keep their fingers crossed One-Punch Man is all going according to plan.

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day is inspired to become a hero. Gifted with extreme strength as a result of training every day, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of finding a good challenge and become a recognized hero.