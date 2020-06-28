One-Punch Man Fans Aren't Happy About the Final Season 2 OVAs

One-Punch Man has become a tale of tragedy for those who saw its first season. The hit series was everywhere upon its release thanks to its top-tier pacing and animation. However, the story changed when season two was released after a long wait. The show was largely ridiculed by fans in season two for its lackluster quality, and it seems the most recent OVAs for One-Punch Man failed to fix its long-lost reputation.

For those who do not know, season two of One-Punch Man promised to dole out six OVAs after it ended. The first went live in October 2019 before the rest wrapped in Japan by this March. Now, those OVAs are being discovered by overseas fans ahead of an official dub, and they are less than thrilled.

You can check out the reactions below if you can stand a swear or two. Fans aren't happy with these new OVAs in the least, and it shows. Not only has the animation stagnated but the pacing makes little sense. While these stories were made under ONE's supervision, their adaptation in the anime isn't garnering any fans.

So far, there is no word on whether these OVAs will be brought outside of Japan, but fans admit they're fine with that. You can buy One-Punch Man season two in Japan now but there is no release date for a Blu-ray or DVD in the U.S. yet. Viz Media will be heading up any home media deals, so fans will hopefully hear something about Saitama soon!

