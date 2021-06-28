One-Punch Man Teams Up With BAIT and Adidas for Sweet New Shoes

✖

One-Punch Man is teaming up with BAIT and Adidas for a sweet new pair of kicks! One-Punch Man remains one of the most popular action and comedy series of all time, and while fans of the anime are still waiting on news of a potential third season, the franchise is living on through cool new ways. Not only is ONE's original webcomic still releasing new entries in Japan, but the Yusuke Murata illustrated manga release is continuing as well. On top of this there have been cool video game releases and more, and now the franchise is branching out in a whole new way.

BAIT has teamed up with One-Punch Man in the past for some cool merchandise inspired by the fan favorite manga and anime series, and now they are collaborating with both One-Punch Man and Adidas for a sweet new spin on the Montreal 76 silhouette. This new collaboration takes Saitama's classic two-toned hero costume color scheme and features both ONE and Yusuke Murata's versions of Saitama. Check out a closer look at the new shoes below:

BAIT teams up with One Punch Man and Adidas to bring the superhero Saitama to life on the Montreal model. The shoes will release on Wed. 6/30 via raffle for our online release and FCFS for our US in store release. Visit https://t.co/vZsUm0zN1F to sign up. pic.twitter.com/ehBoOzit96 — BAIT (@BaitMeCom) June 28, 2021

Actually getting a pair of these new shoes are going to be a bit tough though as BAIT has also announced that in order to sign up for a chance, fans will have to sign up for a raffle. The shoes themselves will run interested fans (who do end up lucky enough for a chance to purchase them) $120 USD, and the winners will be notified about their potential purchase on Wednesday, June 30th. If you wanted to find out more about this collaboration between One-Punch Man, BAIT, and Adidas, you can check out the official website here.

As for the One-Punch Man series itself, there unfortunately still has yet to be any word about a potential third season of the anime just yet. If you wanted to check out what happens after that second season, you can still keep up with the newest chapters of the series with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. But what do you think of this surprising collaboration? Would you want shoes based on One-Punch Man? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!