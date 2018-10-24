‘One-Punch Man’ Reveals Child Emperor’s Greatest Weapon

One-Punch Man‘s manga is currently on the verge of war between the Hero and Monster Associations, and it’s kicked up as the heroes have made their way into the monsters’ base. This includes the S-Class Heroes fans have yet to see in action.

Child Emperor is one of such heroes, and in the latest chapter he went up against the Demon Class Phoenix Man and debuts his biggest weapon: Brave Giant.

In the previous chapter, Child Emperor made his way through the base and rescued the son of the Hero Association’s biggest donor without any trouble. On the way there, he easily dispatched the monster Phoenix Man in a show of his high intelligence, gadgets, and skills. But in this chapter, it’s revealed that the Phoenix Man is actually a monster who was originally an actor playing a mascot character on a children’s television show.

The character would die in the show and come back the next episode unharmed, and when the suit actor was turned into a monster he inherited the same abilities. Meaning he comes back as a much strong Phoenix Man, and Child Emperor decides to use his strongest weapon in order to fight against him. He summons the robot Brave Giant, which is a collection of smaller mechas he buried around the area before infiltrating a base.

The combined robot is impressive, but it has a major weakness. There’s a time limit of around two minutes before Brave Giant shuts down so he has to settle the fight as quickly as he can. But with Child Emperor impressively showing off skills, and frustrated that he had to use his ultimate weapon at such a lame time, fans have just started to see what this weapon can do.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day decides to stop a violent villain attack. Saitama is inspired to become a hero from this fight and starts training his body everyday.

Eventually gifted with extreme strength as a result of his training, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of finding a good challenge and become a recognized hero. Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, thanks to every fight ending after one punch, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him. J.C. Staff has also recently confirmed that One Punch Man Season 2 will premiere in April 2019 along with the premiere of a brand new teaser for the season.