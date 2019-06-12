One-Punch Man Finally Brings Back Puri-Puri Prisoner

The Monster Association of One-Punch Man has revealed its nefarious plans for humanity, either destroying the fighters in their path or transforming them into monsters themselves. To combat this growing threat, the city is going need more than Saitama to beat back the horde of monsters at the door. With Genos, Metal Knight, and Suiryu defeated, the return of Puri Puri Prisoner is a much welcome addition to the ranks of heroes. How does the nude brawler mark his splashy return to the series? As usual, in glorious fashion!

Saitama made a splash of his own in this episode, defeating not just Bakuzan but Gouketsu to boot! After dispatching the monsters in a quick fashion, and turning down the mentor ship of a beaten down Suiryu, the camera shifts to an embattled Puri Puri Prisoner, fighting a monster that is seemingly a terrible match for his powers: a giant porcupine beast holding a “Free Hugs” sign!

Puri Puri Prisoner is a strange, albeit lovable, character among an already bizarre roster of heroes. Though he’s been imprisoned with a sentence of a thousand years, the Prisoner will escape and fight evil whenever his skills are needed. His powers aren’t linked to the fact that he’s naked necessarily, but he insists that it is necessary whenever he fights monsters or any other ne’er-do-wells.

In the battle between Prisoner and Porcupine, Puri Puri manages to harness the power of confused onlookers to increase his strength and literally hug the giant beast to death. Puri Puri thanks to the confused onlookers after his victory, still naked of course, and contemplates what his next move should be against the seemingly never ending hordes of monsters directed at the Hero Association and the city.

Puri Puri is an S-Class hero, the highest rank that any hero can achieve though he is smack dab at the bottom of the rankings. His background is something of a mystery but his powers and unique personality speak for themselves.

What did you think of the return of the Puri Puri Prisoner? How would you defeat a giant porcupine holding a "Free Hugs" sign?

One-Punch Man Season Two is streaming on Hulu. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai for new production studio J.C. Staff.