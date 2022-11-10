One-Punch Man Confirms Saitama's New Hero Rank

One-Punch Man has kickstarted a new arcin Yusuke Murata's illustrated manga adaptation of ONE's original webcomic, and the newest chapter of the series has confirmed Saitama's new hero ranking following the events of the Garou arc. The Monster Association saga was the longest running single arc in the manga release to date, and that means it's going to be some major shifts for the Hero Association given everything that happened during the fight. There's a new status quo setting in place as the heroes recover, and Saitamais also benefitting from these changes as well.

With the newest chapter of One-Punch Man's manga now kicking off the first major step of its newest arc, and it's revealed that the Hero Association has now all moved its forces into a huge new facility where each of the heroes can be easily dispatched to protect the real VIPs. Saitama tears through this fortress' defenses of course, and as the newest chapter of the series comes to an end fans see that he's been moved up in the ranks as he's made his way to Class A.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What is Saitama's Hero Rank in One-Punch Man?

As fans saw over the course of the Monster Association saga, many of the heroes had been taken out of the equation by the dangerous monster forces. These heroes were either injured beyond recovery or maybe even killed, and that shook up the rankings quite a bit. While the other major heroes have yet to be revealed (and thus yet to confirm whether or not they have moved up in their rankings either), Saitama has officially be confirmed to now be Class A, Rank 39.

READ MORE: One-Punch Man Preps Next Arc With Huge Hero Roster Changes | One-Punch Man Finally Ends Garou Arc With New Chapter: Read

With this next arc putting Saitama more in the spotlight as the rest of the heroes see him making an explosive new entrance into their fortress, it's only a matter of time before Saitama gets more recognition through future chapters. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not the rest of the heroes connect the dots to how much he's contributed to the fights in the past.

How do you feel about Saitama's current hero ranking in the association? Do you think it means bigger things are coming for him? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!