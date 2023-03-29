One-Punch Man Reveals the Winner of Saitama vs. Tatsumaki

The One-Punch Man manga has been working its way through the highly anticipated fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki, and the newest chapter released to Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library has finally revealed the winner of their big fight! The Hero Association has gone through a number of changes ever since the Monster Association threw the world into chaos with everything that has gone down, and the next major arc of the series has kicked off a whole new psychic focused story. It sparked a major conflict between Tatsumaki and Fubuki, and before too long Saitama found himself in the middle of it too.

With Saitama ultimately interfering with Tatsumaki going after her sister, this had kicked off a fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki that began to unfold in the later One-Punch Man chapters. But the fight has been evolving in a surprising way as Saitama has been able to keep up with the psychic's overwhelming power. As Tatsumaki hit her limits with the newest chapter of One-Punch Man, this ultimately led to Saitama (of course) being the winner of this conflict.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One-Punch Man: Who Wins Saitama vs. Tatsumaki?

One-Punch Man Chapter 180 continues the fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki, and it's clear that no matter what the psychic throws at Saitama, he doesn't really take any real damage. Tatsumaki realizes that she's been pushing herself so hard that she's hit her limits. It's taken her by surprise as while she's enjoying a fight against someone who can withstand her power for such a long time, Tatsumaki realized that the Number 1 hero Blast isn't the only one who can stand up to her.

As Tatsumaki begins to pass out after using a ton of her power, Saitama gets through to her about how she's been pushing away other human relationships. It's here that Tatsumaki begins to think of Saitama in a much different light, equating him to Blast and how much of an impact the hero has had on her. Saitama complements Tatsumaki on how strong she is, and ultimately Tatsumaki concedes and vows to fight Saitama again in order to "test" his strength.

How do you feel about the way Saitama and Tatsumaki's fight played out in the One-Punch Man manga? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!