One-Punch Man Sparks Major Cover-Up Conspiracy

The One-Punch Man manga has been steadily setting the stage for a major new saga for the series following the events of the Monster Association Saga, and the newest chapter of One-Punch Man has sparked a major cover-up conspiracy with Fubuki and Tatsumaki at the center of it all. One-Punch Man has been showing off a new side of the Psychic Sisters with its latest arc as Saitama and the Hero Association have been getting used to their new status quo following everything that happened in the fight against the Monster Association. But a secret new group has decided to make their move in the chaos.

While Tatsumaki and Fubuki were weary of the mysterious Tsukuyomi group of psychics trying to worm their way into the Hero Association's weaknesses, Tatsumaki ended causing the most damage due to the fight against Saitama going wilder than expected. As a result, the civilians in the area have been terrified as the though the Hero Association's new base was supposed to be safe. But thanks to Fubuki using Tatsumaki's name as leverage, they've been able to cover things up.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What is One-Punch Man's Big Cover Up?

One-Punch Man Chapter 181 sees the rest of the heroes figure out that the Hero Association had been keeping tons of high level monsters in its basement for both Metal Knight's experiments and to sell them to other organizations. Fubuki then uses the fact that the Hero Association would want to keep this hidden by telling them to use the monster scraps left over (from after Saitama killed them all with ease) to tell the public that the fight and damage Tatsumaki had cause was actually the hero fighting off an army of high level monsters all on her own.

The Hero Association ultimately agrees to this because while it means overlooking Tatsumaki going on a rampage, it would also be a story that would make the investors there at their base feel much safer (and thus line the Hero Association's pockets more). The damage was estimated to cost tens of billions of yen (of which Saitama is happy to let Tatsumaki have the credit for to avoid owing such a lofty fee), but Child Emperor figures out as the chapter comes to an end that this was all a cover up.

Now it's just a matter of seeing how the Hero Association continues to fall apart as a result of all of this. How are you feeling about One-Punch Man's Psychic Sisters arc so far? What are you hoping to see from Fubuki and Tatsumaki next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!