One-Punch Man Artist Digs Up Unused Halloween Art of Saitama's Gang

One-Punch Man artist Yusuke Murata has been sharing older sketches with fans on Twitter, and the latest is a special Halloween tribute. Over the last few weeks, fans have seen as Murata has shared more behind-the-scenes looks at his sketches and this has resulted with some pretty fun looks at his recent doodles. While the official series has had a special Halloween costumed look for Saitama and the other heroes, Murata's recent sketch revealed that there was an alternate version of the holiday spread that never made its way to the official release.

The Halloween costume spread has been seen in the official series, but this closer look from Murata gives us a much better look at how varied and detailed the costume actually are. There's a cute new look for Tatsumaki and Fubuki, and even more adorable looks for Saitama, Genos, Child Emperor, and more. Check it out:

One-Punch Man has seen a big boon recently as it was announced that Sony Pictures is now developing a new live-action adaptation of the series with the scribes behind Venom, Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Murata himself responded well to the news stating, "Thank you to everyone who has supported me...Thank you very much! Thanks! As a fan of One-Punch Man, I'm really looking forward to [the movie]."

Murata went on to note how far the series has come ever since he began adapting ONE's original webcomic, and it's clear that fans have been eager to see what's to come from a live action version of such a wacky series. As Murata shows in even smaller sketches like this, the manga is filled to the brim with characters with strong designs and personalities. It won't be impossible to bring it all to life through a feature film, but it's going to take the right cast to anchor it all.

What do you think of this Halloween spread for the series? Which character has the best Halloween look? Are you all caught up to date with One-Punch Man's manga, and if so, what do you think of the series so far? What are your favorite moments overall?

