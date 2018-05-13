‘One Punch Man’ Illustrator Shares Tribute To ‘Ready Player One’

Ready Player One took over theaters earlier this year, and its story jam-packed with Easter Eggs and references is still being talked about to this day as the film is making waves overseas.

It’s gotten so big that now the illustrator for the Weekly Shonen Jump version of One Punch Man, Yusuke Murata, is now working on a lovely tribute for the film in his dynamic style.

Murata shared a rough draft of his in the work poster for Ready Player One which features dynamic angles and art for the film’s characters like Parzival, Art3mis, and even famous touches like the DeLorean from Back to the Future (which Murata also has experience with as well).

Illustrator for the Weekly Shonen Jump version of the series, Yusuke Murata also regularly shares art that sets the Internet on fire like his sketches of famous Dragon Ball characters. He previously shared a sketch of the series’ second lead Genos in a much cooler pose to also celebrate the new chapter.

Murata’s art is so great, he has also contributed to Marvel projects, even going so far as to draw an official poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming to commemorate its Japanese boxset release. His latest project is a manga adaptation of Back to the Future, which picks up after the end of the series.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.

Ready Player One, starring Tye Sheridan, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Cooke, Hanna John-Kamen, Lena Waithe, Simon Pegg, T.J. Miller, and Mark Rylance, is now playing.