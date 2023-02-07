One-Punch Man Finally Kicks Off Saitama vs. Tatsumaki

One-Punch Man is now working its way through a new arc exploring the fallout of everything that happened during the fight against the Monster Association, and the newest chapter of the series has finally kicked off the highly anticipated fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki! After the fight with Garou pushed Saitama to the brink and gave him the challenge he had been waiting for this entire time, he's now much stronger than ever before. It's gotten fans wondering what that could mean for some of the opponents he had yet to fight, and now it seems like we'll get the answer to one of those big mysteries.

With Saitama making his way to the Hero Association's main base and already tearing things apart, he soon found himself worked into a whole new kind of conflict. Tatsumaki and Blizzard had been dealing with a mysterious new group of villainous psychics, and Saitama found himself in the middle of it when he tore his way through a bunch of monsters in the basement. With the previous cliffhanger teasing Saitama taking on the strongest psychic, now it's on.

(Photo: Shueisha)

How Does One-Punch Man Start Saitama's Fight With Tatsumaki?

Chapter 176 of One-Punch Man picks up shortly after Saitama grabs Tatsumaki's hand as she's firing off her psychic abilities at full blast. He refuses to let go, and while Tatsumaki hits him with a much stronger blast, Saitama doesn't go flying at all. In fact, he even compares it to one of Fubuki's psychic blasts and this only makes Tatsumaki angrier. Regardless of how strong her attacks get (and how much damage they do to the environment), Saitama doesn't budge at all.

In fact, he even is able to physically stops her attack and then makes sure that she doesn't do any more damage to the rest of the base. Saitama then grabs her completely and then jumps with her straight out of the base as he says they should now take the fight outside. Now it's time for the two of them to take their fight seriously, and now it won't be too much longer before we see how Saitama stacks against Tatsumaki's full power (and vice versa).

What are you hoping to see from Saitama and Tatsumaki's fight as they start taking things seriously? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!