One-Punch Man Warns Against Online Leaks in Rare Letter to Fans

One-Punch Man has kept quiet about its anime for some time now, but that will all change soon. If you did not know, the show surprised fans earlier this year by announcing a new season was on the way. Of course, it didn't take long for speculation to start over who would oversee season three, and that has not changed ahead of the new year. And now, the team behind One-Punch Man has posted a rare letter to fans warning them against such rumors.

The post comes courtesy of the official One-Punch Man Twitter page. It was there fans were treated to a surprise post ahead of the holidays, and it told netizens to ignore any news shared by unofficial sources online.

This is the only official Twitter account for the anime "One-Punch Man".

Please don't be misled by unofficial information from other accounts.

Accurate information will be announced from this account when it is time.#onepunchman — TVアニメ「ワンパンマン」公式 (@opm_anime) December 23, 2022

"This is the only official Twitter account for the anime "One-Punch Man". Please don't be misled by unofficial information from other accounts. Accurate information will be announced from this account when it is time," the post reads.

READ MORE: One-Punch Man Creator Drops Closer Look at Next Series, Versus

Of course, the letter got fans buzzing, and the context for the letter surfaced almost immediately. Over on Twitter, netizens learned a popular fan page known as Shonen Leaks was had their page suspended after sharing a report about One-Punch Man. According to saved tweets, the post in question suggested One-Punch Man season three was being handled by Studio MAPPA though no official news as such has been shared. Shortly after, the fan page was reported, and the actual One-Punch Man page posted a letter to fans.

Clearly, the crew wants to keep rumors at a minimum, so we should make things clear. One-Punch Man season three has been announced officially, but no studio has been attached at this time. Season one was handled by Madhouse before J.C. Staff took over for season two. Now, all eyes are on season three ahead of its drop, and netizens admit they'd like a visual-centric team like MAPPA to handle One-Punch Man when it returns.

What do you make of this One-Punch Man warning? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.