One-Punch Man Sparks Saitama Ship War With Chapter 178

One-Punch Man may be keeping things with its anime hush-hush nowadays, but the same cannot be said about the manga. Creator Yusuke Murata is an absolute beast with the series, but their most recent release stirred up fans in an unexpected way. After all, chapter 178 just sparked a ship war, and poor Saitama is stuck in the middle of it all.

If you did not know, Murata released the latest chapter of One-Punch Man the other day, and it was there fans caught up with a cliffhanger involving Tatsumaki. After checking in on Fubuki, the petite hero found herself enraged, and Tatsumaki went on to promise her sister the beatdown of a lifetime. However, Saitama stepped in at the last minute, and that is where chapter 178 begins.

As expected, Saitama gives Tatsumaki space to vent her anger, but he gets some cute moments with the heroine along the way. One panel in particular has fans geeking out as Saitama pulls the woman to his chest, and Tatsumaki cannot help but blush at the intimate move. Of course, Saitama does it entirely innocently, but the flush we see on Tatsumaki speaks volumes.

Of course, this image is what kickstarted the ship war, and Saitama is to blame. After all, plenty of fans have their own pick for One-Punch Man when it comes to love, and the Psychic Sisters are two favorites. Saitama wooed fans when he stepped in to stop Tatsumaki from attacking Fubuki, but the hero has brushed off the sister before. And thanks to this latest chapter, well – the war between the sisters and Saitama is only going to get worse with shippers.

