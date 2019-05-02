One-Punch Man Reveals Season 2 Blu-ray, DVD Details

One-Punch Man has been kept out of the spotlight for some time, but the series shifted gears this spring. After years of waiting, the shonen anime hit up fans with a second season, and its home video will drop before long. Now, a new post is detailing the anime’s second season release, and it turns out fans are in for a treat.

Not long ago, fans were told One-Punch Man season two has already dated its home release in Japan. The new season will be released in volumes as expected with the first disc set to drop in the fall.

“One-Punch Man season 2 [Blu-ray] & DVD volume 1 will be released on 8/27. Its jacket image and special disc contents have been released,” the post below reads.

Continuing, the post goes on to explain one of the features contained within volume one.

“Feature 1 is of Saitama at the September 26, 2016 ‘One-Punch Man’ Fall Festival event!”

As you can see above, some artwork has been shown for the first volume. Saitama can be found punching through a wall easily all while dressed in his usual costume. With a gloved fist extended, One-Punch Man looks serious in this cover art, but fans may not want to get too attached. After all, the post does say the bundle’s artwork is subject to change, so Saitama could pull a fast one on fans.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is streaming on Hulu. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai for new production studio J.C. Staff. The new season is described as follows, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

