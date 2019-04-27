One-Punch Man Season 2 Makes Major Change to Garou Scene

One-Punch Man‘s second season has introduced fans to Garou the Human Monster, and each new episode of the series has featured him more and more. The series’ third episode started his big hero hunt, and fans got more of a look into his fighting skill and personality. But one of Garou’s most prominent moments from his original appearance in the manga has been changed from the way the scene was portrayed in the anime series.

In Chapter 49 of the One-Punch Man manga, Garou sticks up his middle finger as an insult, but in Season 2 Episode 3, it has been changed to a thumbs down gesture. Fans are trying to figure out whether this is censorship or just a cultural change. Check it out below!

One Punch Man Season 2 really went out there and censored Garou giving them the middle finger. pic.twitter.com/PurVuBQCi8 — Miraculous Maku (@RedMakuzawa) April 25, 2019

This particular moment comes when Gaoru is facing off against the heroes Golden Ball and Spring Mustachio. When Garou defeats Mustachio, Golden Ball tells him to not get too cocky. Garou then reveals he’s been studying all of the hero techniques from an almanac, and will only get stronger as he fights more heroes. So he’ll continue being cocky for as long as he wants. And in Chapter 49 of the manga, Garou delivers his final line while flipping the bird.

In Season 2’s third episode, Gaoru gives a thumbs-down. Fans are split pretty evenly with this change. While some are fine with it, some are wondering whether this is censorship of the original moment. Though there is an potential cause as One-Punch Man fan @PatrickM992 on Twitter explains that the thumbs down gesture is considered the more rude gesture in Japan and might have been chosen for the anime to be more relevant.

Either way, this was a big scene for Garou and it’s only going to get more intense from here. One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

