‘One-Punch Man’ Artist Gives ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ a Hand

Suffice to say, the artist behind One-Punch Man has lots of experience with heroes. Yusuke Murata has gained a stellar reputation for inking the best superhero art thanks to his work with Saitama. Now, it seems the artist is turning his eye to another hero, and she has little to do with One-Punch Man.

No, this girl has way more to do with the Marvel Universe, and fans are excited to see Murata branching out into the Spider-Verse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, the artist got fans buzzing when he put up a new sketch inspired by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The film, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, has been a smash hit since its release. Murata has decided to put his own touch on the title, and Spider-Gwen is the one who’s benefitting from the aside.

As you can see above, Murata drew a black-and-white sketch of Gwen Stacy suited up from the film. Her costume is taken straight from the big screen as its webbed panels, black bodice, and skintight designs are easy to see. As for her face, Gwen is rocking her usual eyebrow piercing and messy cropped hairdo. The only noticeable difference with this sketch is in her facial features; Murata gave Gwen a clear manga makeover, and her anime-inspired eyes suit the heroine without a fault.

So, how do you like Murata’s take on Spider-Gwen? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day decides to stop a violent villain attack. Saitama is inspired to become a hero from this fight and starts training his body everyday.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!