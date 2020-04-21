Top Actors To Play Saitama In One-Punch Man Live Action Movie

One-Punch Man is easily one of the most popular anime franchises released in recent memory, giving us the tale of Saitama who trains himself to become the most powerful man alive and Sony Pictures has recently announced a live action feature length film of the property is in the works! With the news fresh in our minds, we thought that now would be the perfect time to think about just which Hollywood actors could bring the "Hero For Fun" to the west via a live action performance. Considering the aesthetic of the series and Saitama's character, we're definitely thinking of going to the comedy route for this one! Two seasons of the anime series that focus on an aspiring super hero who has the ability to defeat any enemy with one punch have already been released as the manga marches forward following Saitama's story. With this world creating a super hero universe that is populated with cyborgs, genetic experiments, monsters, and super powered martial artists, seeing this franchise in live action would certainly blow some minds!

Adam Devine (Photo: Lionsgate) The one member of the trio of stoner officer employees from Workaholics, Adam Devine has spread out into a career where he is headlining comedic blockbusters and offering support in numerous others as a funnyman that delivers lines that has audiences rolling. While Devine would certainly lean much harder into the comedic side of Saitama, considering the anime franchise is more humorous than anything, we'd say that he'd make for a good One-Punch Man if he was willing to shave his head!

Wyatt Russell (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Appearing in films such as 22 Jump Street, Ingrid Goes West, and Paramount's Overlord, Wyatt Russel definitely would have the look were he to shave his head to become the One-Punch Man! With a number of roles under his belt that span both comedy, horror, and drama, he could certainly belt out the hilarious lines that Saitama delivers on a regular basis, as well as getting serious when the "hero for fun" delivers a single hit to bring down some of the biggest villains the world has ever seen.

Jesse Eisenberg (Photo: Warner Bros Pictures) No, this isn't just because he shaved his head to be Lex Luthor! Jesse Eisenberg is a talented actor who has brought to life such roles as Mark Zuckerberg, Lex, and Columbus from Zombieland, proving that he can deliver some serious range. Most specifically, we have in mind his recent performance in the hilarious, surreal film The Art of Self Defense where he was learning to become a stronger version of himself and exhibiting a hilarious character unlike anything we had seen before. While this is certainly one of our more controversial choices, Eisenberg could nail it!

Timothee Chalamet (Photo: Entertainment Studios) Aside from being a rising star in Hollywood, attached to the upcoming, long awaited sci-fi action movie of Dune, Timothee Chalamet definitely has the acting skills and general look to bring the character of Saitama to life. Not only this, but Chalamet himself is a fan of anime and had previously told a story about how he had once modeled his hair after the character of Yugi from the card playing anime of Yu-Gi-Oh!

John Boyega (Photo: Disney) John Boyega has made a name for himself in the realms of "geek-dom", bringing to life Finn in the recent Star Wars trilogy as well as the main pilot of Pacific Rim: Uprising. With his love of anime pretty much worn on his sleeve, he would certainly have an amazing understanding of Saitama and the world he inhabits. Boyega's love of the medium, we think, would certainly shine through if he were the one to bring One-Punch Man to life.