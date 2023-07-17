Oshi no Ko Fan-Anime Tackles Manga’s Most Shocking Scene Yet

Oshi no Ko has quickly become one of anime’s new ‘it’ series. Thanks to its stellar anime, the idol drama stands as a must-watch series, and its manga is enjoying a bump in popularity. This rise has come just in time for a major manga revelation as the whole Oshi no Ko fanbase is still in shock over the teaser. And to prove just how big the cliffhanger is, one Oshi no Ko went ahead and animated the entire thing.

So you have been warned! There are spoilers below for Oshi no Ko! Read on with caution.

The whole thing came to light recently when Oshi no Ko dropped a set of chapters involving Ruby and Aqua. After a long wait, fans were able to watch the two confess their pasts to one another. The twins now know they were both reincarnated as Ai’s kids after dying in their first lives. Many fans thought this revelation would be a heartwarming one and it was… until it was not.

That is because Ruby took fans by surprise when she brought up a promise Aqua made her old self before either was reincarnated. The doctor promised Ruby he would marry her at 16, and well – she is of age now. Ruby reminds her twin brother she’s old enough to marry him (or maybe his previous self), and the entire fandom lost their minds over the incestuous hint.

As you can see above, one fan went so far as to animate the moment. The Oshi no Ko fan-anime follows the manga’s pace word for word as Ruby is seen teasing Aqua. Of course, it ends before any conclusion arrives on Aqua’s part which just makes the cliffhanger worst. Honestly, you can hardly blame the Oshi no Ko fandom for being as riled up as it is after this revelation…!

This fan-anime shows just how dedicated the Oshi no Ko fandom has become, and it proves all eyes are on Ai’s kids. Oshi no Ko season one was a major hit and new episodes are in the work for season two. Someday, the Oshi no Ko anime will animate this sibling scene for real, and you can bet the fandom will be as shocked then as readers are now.

If you are not caught up with Oshi no Ko, the anime is streaming exclusively on HIDIVE. For more info on the hit series, you can read the show’s official synopsis below:

“Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it’s time to stan(d) and deliver!”

What do you make of this latest Oshi no Ko drama? Did you see this sibling scene coming?